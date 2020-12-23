Formula 1 2020: Haas confirm Nikita Mazepin for next season after concluding inquiry into driver's conduct
He will line up alongside Mick Schumacher, the son of the seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, in an all-rooky partnership.
Paris: The Haas Formula One team confirmed on Wednesday that Russian driver Nikita Mazepin would drive for them next season after concluding an internal investigation into his recent conduct in an online video.
Mazepin signed a "multi-year" deal with Haas at the start of December after a successful season in Formula Two.
He will line up alongside Mick Schumacher, the son of the seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, in an all-rooky partnership.
Shortly after the announcement, a video surfaced on the Russian's Instagram account of him making a seemingly unsolicited attempt to touch a woman's breast.
Haas were quick to condemn the 23-second video clip, shot by a front-seat passenger in a moving car with Mazepin and the woman in the back seat and opened an internal inquiry which they now say has ended.
"Haas F1 Team would like to reaffirm that Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will form its driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship," the team statement read.
"As per the team’s previous statement regarding the actions of Nikita Mazepin (9 December) – this matter has now been dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made."
The 21-year-old son of billionaire Dmitry Mazepin apologised for his "inappropriate" behavior.
"I admit that I failed in my duties to myself and to a lot of people. I promise to learn from this," he said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Formula 1 2020: Red Bull's Max Verstappen fastest ahead of teammate Alexander Albon in final practice for Abu Dhabi GP
Verstappen led Albon by .5 seconds and Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo by .63. Ricciardo is competing in his last race for Renault before joining McLaren next year and has two third-place finishes this season.
Formula 1 2020: Valtteri Bottas back on top ahead of Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes rule practice sessions
Bottas clocked a best lap in 1min 36.276sec to outpace Hamilton, back after a bout of Covid-19 that forced him to miss an F1 race for the first time, by 0.203 seconds.
Formula 1 2020: Max Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in dominant style
Max Verstappen finished 16 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 18.4 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull enjoyed a rare and significant success over both Mercedes cars.