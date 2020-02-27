Formula 1 2020: Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel clocks fastest lap on penultimate day of pre-season testing

Montmelo: Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel clocked the fastest lap on the penultimate day of Formula One preseason testing on Thursday, while Lewis Hamilton’s session was cut short by mechanical trouble.

Hamilton’s Mercedes came to a stop on the track at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, bringing out a red flag and causing the six-time champion to miss the day’s final two hours of running.

Mercedes said the stoppage was caused by an “oil pressure anomaly” that they will investigate.

Vettel posted a flying lap of 1 minute, 16.841 seconds, the best time for him or Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc over five days of testing.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly put in the second fastest lap, followed by Lance Stroll for Racing Point.

Testing concludes on Friday.

The season-opening Australian GP is on 15 March.

