Formula 1 2020: Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel 'not surprised' by team's struggles
Four-time world champion Vettel, in his last season with Ferrari, qualified 12th, but gained a place thanks to a grid penalty for Renault's Esteban Ocon.
Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel admitted Saturday that Ferrari are unlikely to make much impression in Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix and face a tough race.
Leclerc, who finished third in last Sunday's British Grand Prix at the same Silverstone track, said his eighth position on the grid after Saturday's qualifying was a true indication of Ferrari's potential.
"No, I am not surprised," he said. "I think this is a more realistic picture for us, of where we are, to be honest. We have been struggling with the softer tyres.
"We seem to be more aggressive on them and we don't even manage to finish a full lap in Q3 with the soft tyres."
The Monegasque said he is prepared for a very challenging race on Sunday.
"It will be a very difficult race," he said. "It's hard to finish the qualifying lap and it will be very difficult to keep up with the others in the race.
"But we remain optimistic. I will try my best and see where we end up."
Four-time world champion Vettel, in his last season with Ferrari, qualified 12th, but gained a place thanks to a grid penalty for Renault's Esteban Ocon.
"I'm always optimistic," he said. "I try to reset myself as much as I can so I hope for a better day tomorrow, but I think since last week we're pretty much where we are now.
"We tried a lot of things, but we weren’t able to make a step forward."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Formula 1 2020: Racing Point driver Sergio Perez isolates after inconclusive coronavirus test
After his test was inconclusive, Racing Point driver Sergio Perez was retested and was awaiting the outcome.
Formula 1 2020: Lewis Hamilton romps to victory at British Grand Prix, closes in on Michael Schumacher's F1 record
Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday despite a puncture on the last lap to clinch an 87th career win and move within four of Michael Schumacher's Formula One record.
Formula 1 2020: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton fastest ahead of 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying at Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton holds a 30-point championship lead over teammate Bottas in his quest for a record-equaling seventh world title.