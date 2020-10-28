Formula 1 2020: Emilia-Romagna GP to be held behind closed doors in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions

Regional authorities had been hoping to allow half the 13,000 spectators initially planned but this was not possible under tightened COVID-19 restrictions, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported on Wednesday.

Milan: Formula One's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday will take place behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions in Italy.

Regional authorities had been hoping to allow half the 13,000 spectators initially planned but this was not possible under tightened COVID-19 restrictions, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported on Wednesday.

"There is deep regret in knowing that the Grand Prix will be behind closed doors, despite the utmost commitment to implement the most restrictive measures possible," Marco Panieri, the Mayor of Imola wrote on Facebook.

All sporting events are now taking place behind closed doors in Italy after the government imposed new measures in the hope of avoiding another economically crippling lockdown.

Italy, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, have recorded nearly 38,000 deaths for more than 550,000 cases since the end of February.

Sunday's fifth last leg of the virus-truncated season could see Mercedes claim a seventh straight constructors crown and Lewis Hamilton, fresh from his record-breaking 92nd win, move closer to a seventh drivers title.