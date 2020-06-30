Formula 1 2020: Drivers to discuss taking the knee to support Black Lives Matter movement
The Black Lives Matter movement has been supported by football players in Germany, Italy and England taking a knee before and during games.
London: Formula One drivers will discuss taking a knee at the opening race of the delayed season in Austria on Sunday.
“Some of the drivers have already been speaking,” McLaren driver Lando Norris said. “If we are going to do it, we should all do it as a grid. It will be discussed following the drivers’ briefing with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association on Friday."
“We will do whatever we can to show that we care and respect everyone,” Norris said. "We will do what is right when the time comes.”
Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about Black Lives Matter and F1's diversity issues.
Like Hamilton, Norris will carry the “End Racism” message on his car this season. The 20-year old driver recently encouraged his social media followers to sign petitions following Hamilton’s criticism of his peers for staying silent on the matter.
“I want to do better than any other driver, but everyone should be given the same opportunity and treated the same,” Norris said. “It is not fair that people get treated differently because of their race.
“This sport reaches millions of people and the more we can do as drivers, teams, and as a community in Formula One, the bigger impact we can have.”
Former Formula 1 driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi undergoes second brain surgery after handbike accident
Alex Zanardi is an inspirational figure in the worlds of motorsport and Paralympic endeavour, a hugely popular and positive competitor who returned from life-changing injuries with a smile.
Peter Sauber interview: Sauber's architect on early beginnings, foray into F1, Kimi Raikkonen as team celebrates 50 years in motorsport
This is a year of milestones - as Formula 1 celebrates 70 years in 2020, Sauber too celebrates 50 years in Motorsport. Alfa Romeo, the flagship brand under which Sauber Motorsport currently competes in Formula 1, celebrates 110 years of existence.
Formula 1: Mercedes engine overseer Andy Cowell to step down from role ahead of season
Mercedes said Cowell, managing director of Mercedes-AMG High-Performance Powertrains (HPP), would support the transition and consult “on a major future project” with Mercedes-Benz until early next year at least.