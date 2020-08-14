Formula 1 2020: Daniel Ricciardo eyes podium finish at Spanish GP to win bet against Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul

Ricciardo and Abiteboul agreed that they would have matching tattoos if the Australian is successful in driving his French team's car to a top three finish this season.

Barcelona: Daniel Ricciardo has more than one reason for seeking a podium finish at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix – he wants to see his Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul being tattooed.

The pair agreed that they would have matching tattoos if the Australian is successful in driving his French team's car to a top three finish this season.

"That's the bet," explained Ricciardo.

"I believe he chooses placement and size, but I choose the design, but we'll clear that up!

"It's a tattoo and he does not have any — so it's a big deal for Cyril. I think it will be something spontaneous — spur of the moment.

"It has to be something funny so when he looks at it, he shakes his head and goes 'ah, remember those times'. One of those ones!”

Ricciardo joined Renault last year and has yet to finish better than fourth, the position he delivered at last weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

During that race, he joked with Abiteboul on team radio that he was only one place away from them having to honour their bet.

Ricciardo will leave Renault this year to join McLaren in 2021, replacing Carlos Sainz alongside Lando Norris.

"I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be not only competitive but also a lot of fun,” said Ricciardo.