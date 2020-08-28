Formula 1 2020: Bahrain to host two Grand Prix races on separate tracks
The Bahrain Grand Prix on 29 November will be held as usual on the 5.4-kilometre (3.3-mile) circuit that usually hosts races. The next race on 6 December will be known as the Sakhir Grand Prix and held on a smaller, 3.5-kilometre (2.2-mile) outer circuit which has never been used before for international racing.
Spa-Francorchamps: Bahrain will host its two Formula One races on separate tracks later this year.
The Bahrain Grand Prix on 29 November will be held as usual on the 5.4-kilometre (3.3-mile) circuit that usually hosts races. The next race on 6 December will be known as the Sakhir Grand Prix and held on a smaller, 3.5-kilometre (2.2-mile) outer circuit which has never been used before for international racing.
The smaller track will require 87 laps to be completed to ensure the minimum distance of 305 kilometres is covered. Quick lap times are expected to be about 55 seconds in qualifying and 60 for the race.
The Sakhir GP will be a night race held under floodlights, with qualifying and the race starting later in the evening compared to the Bahrain GP.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Formula 1 2020: Lewis Hamilton fastest ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in 2nd practice at Spanish GP
Hamilton finished .287 ahead of teammate Bottas, who had been quicker than the championship leader earlier in first practice.
Formula 1: Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen undecided on future, considering retirement to spend time with family
Raikkonen, who became the sport’s most experienced driver in terms of laps and kilometres completed during the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks ago, told reporters he was considering his future
Formula 1 2020: Sergio Perez says he was 'just unlucky' after return from coronavirus blow
Defending his decision to fly to Mexico, Perez said: "I think I was just unlucky. I haven't done anything different to the rest of the paddock. I'm not willing to take any blame for that because anyone can get it."