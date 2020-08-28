Formula 1 2020: 3000 fans could be allowed into Tuscan Grand Prix, says regional president Enrico Rossi

Fans will have their temperature taken upon arrival and be asked to observe social distancing procedures and wear masks if it is approved.

An upcoming Formula One race in Italy could be open to 3,000 fans.

Tuscany region president Enrico Rossi says local health authorities have approved limited spectators for the Tuscan Grand Prix on 13 September.

Rossi tells the Gazzetta dello Sport “the circuit contains three big tribunes that are well spaced apart so the limit of 1,000 people per the national rules on public events can reasonably be considered as the capacity limit for each tribune.”

Official government approval is expected by Saturday.

The only spectators at the Italian GP in Monza a week earlier will be 250 specially invited health workers.