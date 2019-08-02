Formula 1 2019: Williams driver Robert Kubica admits to experiencing 'mixed feelings' after winning first point in German Grand Prix

Budapest: Robert Kubica admitted on Thursday that he was conflicted about the point he scored for Williams in last weekend's rain-hit German Grand Prix, his first success in nine years.

The Pole, who last scored points at the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, came home 12th on the road but was bumped to 10th after time penalties for Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi knocked them out of the points positions.

The pair's team Alfa Romeo announced on Thursday that they are appealing the decision, which gave Williams their first point of the season.

"It's a bit mixed feelings in the end. It's good to have this one point on the scoreboard, but the way it came for sure is not something you would expect," Kubica told reporters ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

"It was a crazy race, (with) many mistakes. We managed to stay on track although our pace was questionable, but we managed to keep it on the black. This point is thanks to the guys who are doing a great job on-track, pushing really hard. We are really not having a great moment, but still they keep working really hard and Hockenheim was thanks to them," he added.

However, he conceded that the struggling Williams team would likely not be in contention in high temperatures at the tight, twisty and technical Hungaroring.

"This track is very complex. There are sections which require a lot of mechanical and aero grip. So, I would say it is not the kind of track where we will be closer to the competition than the others," he said.