Formula 1 2019: When and where to watch Australian Grand Prix in India, coverage on TV and live streaming

Another brand new season of Formula One vrooms into action on Sunday with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Defending champion Lewis Hamilton will hope to get the new campaign off to a winning start having topped the charts in the final practice session ahead of the season's maiden race.

The Briton has won the Australian Grand Prix twice in his career with the previous win coming in 2015. Hamilton's chief rival Sebastian Vettel emerged victorious in Melbourne last year, but has had to settle for second spots behind Hamilton in the first and final practice races ahead of the Australian GP.

Apart from the drivers' battle, all eyes will be on Ferrari who appeared to have the quickest car in pre-season testing, but the same did not transpire in the practice races. There was a suspicion that the Italian team were hiding their true pace ahead of the qualifying and main races. The practice races' outcomes have created further intrigue ahead of the season opener.

Here is all you need to know about watching the 2019 Australian Grand Prix live:

When and where will the Australian Grand Prix be held?

The Australian Grand Prix takes place in Melbourne on Sunday, 17 March 2019.

The race will begin at 4.10 pm local time (10.40 am IST).

How do I watch the race live?

Star Sports Select HD2 will telecast the Australian Grand Prix in India. Online live stream of the qualifying and the race will be available on Hotstar.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of the Australian Grand Prix will start at 10.30 am IST.

Where can I follow the race online?

The live stream of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix is available online of F1 TV (paid subscription) and Hotstar (paid subscription).

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.