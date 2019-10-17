You are here:
Formula 1 2019: US to get a second race from 2021 as F1 officials strike deal with NFL's Miami Dolphins

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 17, 2019 10:42:28 IST

  • If the plan, expected to be given the green light later in October, goes ahead it's expected to generate more than $400 million, officials said

  • The Miami Grand Prix would see cars navigating a custom-built track around the stadium and give F1 its second race in the United States

  • Should the race be given the green light, it would see F1 return to Florida for the first time since the 1959 US Grand Prix at Sebring

Miami: Miami is set to host a Formula One Grand Prix at the city's iconic Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, from 2021, the motorsport's chiefs said Wednesday.

Representative photo. AFP

If the plan, expected to be given the green light later in October, goes ahead it's expected to generate more than $400 million, officials said.

"We are thrilled to announce that Formula One and Hard Rock Stadium have reached an agreement in principle to host the first-ever Formula One Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium," said a joint statement released by F1's Managing Director of Commercial Operations Sean Bratches and Tom Garfinkel, chief executive of the Dolphins and the 65,000-capacity stadium.

"With an estimated annual impact of more than $400 million and 35,000 room nights, the Formula One Miami Grand Prix will be an economic juggernaut for South Florida each and every year."

The Miami Grand Prix would see cars navigating a custom-built track around the stadium and give F1 its second race in the United States, alongside the US Grand Prix at Austin in Texas which takes place on the first weekend of November.

Should the race be given the green light in a vote by the Miami-Dade County on 28 October, it would see F1 return to Florida for the first time since the 1959 US Grand Prix at Sebring.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 10:42:28 IST

