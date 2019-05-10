Formula 1 2019: Sebastian Vettel shocked with Brazilian Grand Prix's switch from Sao Paulo to Rio de Janeiro

Barcelona: Sebastian Vettel said he was shocked to learn that the atmospheric Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo is to be axed as the home of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The three-time winner of the race in the rolling suburbs of the sprawling city said he felt like a fan losing an important part of the sport's history when he heard the news.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said earlier this week that the race was to move from Sao Paulo to Rio de Janeiro next year.

"I wasn't aware that it was going to happen," he said.

"I heard some rumours, but I think it's a shock. Interlagos is a great place, a lot of history. The old track at Interlagos is even better than the current one!

"I cannot think of anything, other than maybe the track being a little bit short, that Interlagos is missing. It's a great place, so it's a real shame. I'm sort of a fan of hanging on to old things..."

Apart from the history of Interlagos, Sao Paulo has also given Formula One several great drivers including Ayrton Senna, Rubens Barrichello and Felipe Massa.

