Formula 1 2019: Renault decides not to appeal against Japanese Grand Prix disqualification after breaching regulations over brakes

Mexico City: Renault decided on Thursday not to appeal against their disqualification from the Japanese Grand Prix after being accused of using illegal driver aids.

The team issued a statement making clear it believed the punishment was excessive, but said it did not want to waste any further time by taking their case to the International Court of Appeal of the sport's organising body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA).

The French team were found to have used a pre-set brake balance adjustment system, with a button control, following a stewards investigation after a protest by rival team Racing Point.

Both Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg were disqualified from the final result of the Suzuka race earlier this month.

Renault did not break any technical regulations but they did breach the sporting code which states that a driver must control his car completely alone and unaided.

The team said: "We regret the stewards' decision and, in particular, the severity of the sanction applied.

"In our opinion, the penalty is not proportionate to any benefit the drivers derived, especially when used within the context of a system confirmed fully legal and innovative.

"It is also inconsistent with previous sanctions for similar breaches, as acknowledged by the stewards in their decision, but expressed without further argumentation.

"However, since we have no new evidence to bring other than that already produced to demonstrate the legality of our system, we do not wish to invest further time and effort in a sterile debate in front of the International Court of Appeal concerning the subjective appreciation, and therefore sanction, related to an aid that reduces the driver workload without enhancing the performance of the car."

Renault added that they will continue to pursue innovative technological advantages.

"F1 will always be an arena for the relentless search for the slightest possible opportunities for competitive advantage," said the team.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .