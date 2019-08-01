Formula 1 2019: Lewis Hamilton's ninth-place finish in German GP under doubt as Alfa Romeo lodges appeal against penalties

Budapest: Alfa Romeo on Thursday confirmed their appeal against the time penalties that denied them a double top 10 points-scoring finish at last Sunday’s German Grand Prix.

The team’s decision to appeal formally, means that the final race classification will remain provisional until the appeal is heard — and Lewis Hamilton’s post-race elevation to ninth remains unconfirmed.

The defending five-time world champion finished 11th on the road after the tumultuous rain-hit race, but preserved his run of 23 races in the points only thanks to the stewards’ decision to penalise both Alfa Romeo drivers for technical infringements in their starting procedures.

Kimi Raikkonen finished seventh ahead of team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi at Hockenheim before they were handed a 30-second time penalty each.

The penalties cost them both points and the Swiss squad immediately said it would challenge the decision, before confirming it had lodged that appeal.

Team chief Frederic Vasseur said the Swiss team would appeal and this was confirmed in a tweet on Thursday.

"The situation arose during the laps we spent behind the safety car ahead of the standing start," Vasseur said on Sunday evening.

"We suffered a dysfunction of the clutch that was beyond our control and we will further investigate the issue,” he said.

“We respect the FIA’s process and the stewards’ work, but will appeal this decision as we believe we have the grounds and evidence to have it overturned.”

The team used Twitter to confirm their appeal, saying “Alfa Romeo Racing lodged an appeal against the decision No. 56 and 57 of the Stewards of the 2019 German Grand Prix. #GermanGP”

As Alfa Romeo confirmed their appeal, Hamilton also took to social media to say he feels better than he did when he struggled with a sore throat last weekend.

"I'm in much better shape coming into the weekend, hoping to be 100 per cent by the weekend," he said on Instagram. "Budapest is beautiful and the weather's great. Crunch time, let's go for it."

Hamilton has won the Hungarian Grand Prix a record six times and has a 41-point lead, subject to appeal, in the title race ahead of Mercedes’ team-mate Valtteri Bottas.