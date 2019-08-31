Formula 1 2019: Kimi Raikkonen struck by spectator outside paddock; Alfa Romeo driver says fan was 'bit drunk'

Spa-Francorchamps: Kimi Raikkonen's testing weekend took an unexpected and scary twist on Friday evening when he was struck by a spectator outside the paddock at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Finn, who will be 40 next month (October), had to rely on his famous 'ice man' temperament to avoid a serious altercation, according to witnesses including compatriot and former Ferrari driver Mika Salo.

"I almost had to stop a fight," Salo told MTV.

Raikkonen was leaving the paddock when he confronted by the unnamed fan who flailed his arms and hit the Finn's glasses.

"I was walking and, I don't know, he was a bit drunk and he was waving his hands," said Raikkonen, who drives for Alfa Romeo told Zippo Sport. "He came in front of me and started waving and he hit my glasses – I told him 'what the fuck!'

"He was a bit tipsy. I don't know what he was doing."

Raikkonen arrived in Spa-Francophones nursing a muscle strain in his left leg that required treatment and a fitness test before he took part in the two Friday practice sessions.

"It's no wonder that drivers sometimes feel they have to avoid fans. People like this spoil it for all of us," he tweeted.