Formula 1 2019 full race calendar: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes look to retain titles as new season begins with Australia Grand Prix

A redecorated sporting bandwagon, complete with a roaring if not yet rampant Ferrari and a movie series on Netflix, embarks next weekend on an extended season of change and challenge when the Australian Grand Prix opens the 70th running of the Formula One World Championship.

Two years on from Liberty Media's takeover, and 25 since the death of Ayrton Senna, defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton goes into F1's first race in Melbourne expecting to be out-performed by his greatest rival Sebastian Vettel.

It may not be his or the sport's only concern.

(Here's a lowdown of what each team needs to do in the upcoming season to take top honours)

The prospect of a messy 'no-deal Brexit' could upset travel logistics for the seven teams based in Britain while new technical regulations and tyres, widespread team changes including a new boss at Ferrari, the arrival of three rookies and a bloated calendar of 21 races will deliver a daunting test of durability and, maybe at times, dignity.

(Here are the key innovations to watch out for in upcoming season)

(And here's why 2019 could be a vital year for the sport)

The season will not end until the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 1 December, the latest planned finish since 1963 when Jim Clark took the title for champions Lotus, winning seven of the 10 races run from Monaco in May to South Africa at Christmas.

(Here are 10 reasons why you just cannot miss this season of the Formula One)

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming Formula 1 season, which begins in Melbourne this weekend:

Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne: 15-17 March

Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, 29-31 March

Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, 12-14 April

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku, 26-28 April

Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, 10-12 May

Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, 25-26 May

Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, 7-9 June

French Grand Prix, Le Castellet, 21-23 June

Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, 28-30 June

British Grand Prix, Silverstone, 12-14 July

German Grand Prix, Hockenheim, 26-28 July

Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, 2-4 August

Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, 30 August-1 September

Italian Grand Prix, Monza, 6-8 September

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay, 20-22 September

Russian Grand Prix, Sochi, 27-29 September

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, 11-13 October

Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, 25-27 October

United States Grand Prix, Austin, 1-3 November

Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, 15-17 November

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, 29 November-1 December

