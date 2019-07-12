Formula 1 2019: British driver Lando Norris crashes $250,000 McLaren supercar in demonstration lap ahead of British GP

Silverstone: British rookie Lando Norris has been told to pay the repair bill after he crashed a McLaren supercar during a demonstration lap ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old Englishman lost control of the car, valued at 250,000 dollars, in the fast Maggots and Becketts corners before spinning into a gravel trap.

He was giving former British Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert, now a pundit with Sky Sports television, a ‘hot lap’ of the resurfaced track when he went off.

Herbert climbed out and attempted to lift the rear of the car out of the gravel without success before it was lifted out and towed clear by a rescue vehicle.

Norris’s future with McLaren, in 2020, was confirmed by the team earlier in the week.

But on Friday, the team used Twitter to tell him: "We’ll send you the bill". It was accompanied by winking mojo.

A spokesperson for McLaren said: "That’s what happens when you put two 19-year-olds together in a car and leave them to it…"

