Formula 1 2019: Alfa Romeo appoint Jan Monchaux as technical director following Simone Resta's move to Ferrari

Sports Reuters Jul 17, 2019 23:21:20 IST

London: The Alfa Romeo Formula One team have appointed Jan Monchaux as technical director, replacing Ferrari-bound Simone Resta who leaves at the end of July.

Representational image. Reuters

Monchaux is currently the Swiss-based team’s head of aerodynamics.

The Frenchman joined last year from Audi Sport after a previous stint in Ferrari’s aerodynamics department.

Alfa Romeo, previously Sauber, use Ferrari engines and are closely allied to the Italian team.

Resta was Ferrari’s chief designer before moving to Sauber in May last year. He is expected to return to Maranello in an as-yet unconfirmed role.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 23:21:20 IST

