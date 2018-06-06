You are here:
Former world swimming champion Filippo Magnini may face eight-year doping ban

Sports AFP Jun 06, 2018 21:22:27 IST

Milan: Italy's anti-doping prosecutors have requested an eight-year ban against former two-time world swimming champion Filippo Magnini, according to reports on Wednesday.

File image of Filippo Magnini. AFP

The Gazzetta dello Sport reported that NADO prosecutors requested an eight-year ban for Magnini and four years for his relay teammate Michele Santucci, who are being investigated for allegedly using banned substances.

Magnini, 36, who is retired, and Santucci, 29, were questioned last October over their relationship with nutritionist Guido Porcellini, who is being probed for allegedly distributing illegal drugs.

Four-time world medallist Magnini won the 100m freestyle at the 2005 and 2007 world championships and a relay bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Both swimmers have protested their innocence, and a lawyer acting on their behalf would not comment.

"It is important to specify that this is a request, far from being a definitive judgement on the issue," said Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) president Giovanni Malago.

"Commenting would be a mistake on my part, Nado Italia is independent of CONI. In reading this news I am a spectator, even if an interested one."


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 21:22 PM

