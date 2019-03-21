Former World No 6 badminton star Joachim Persson banned for 18 months over 'irregular results'

Denmark's Joachim Persson has been banned for 18 months for offences linked to betting and match-fixing, the Badminton World Federation said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old former World No 6 was found guilty of "four violations of the code of conduct in relation to betting, wagering and irregular match results".

The violations include failing to disclose details of an approach and not cooperating fully with investigations conducted by the BWF.

Persson was also ordered to pay costs of $4,500, the world governing body said in a statement.

Last May, two Malaysian badminton players received career-ending bans of 20 and 15 years respectively after being found guilty of corruption and match-fixing.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.