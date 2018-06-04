Former World No 1 Andy Murray aiming to be ready for grass-court season, says mother Judy Murray

London: Andy Murray is still targeting the grass-court season for his comeback after stepping up his rehabilitation following a long injury lay-off, according to his mother Judy.

The British former World No 1 has been out of action since last July with a hip injury that eventually required surgery in January.

His target for a return was the British summer — including Wimbledon — but recent reports suggested that was in doubt.

Judy Murray said her son was now back on the practice courts, though she warned he would not rush back.

"He's doing the rehabilitation," she told BBC Sport. "He's been back on the court in the last couple of days. His goal was always to try and be ready for the grass-court season and that is still his goal, so fingers crossed.

"He will be guided by his body and how he feels. He is the only person who knows how he feels."

Murray announced his planned return to the ATP Tour would be in the Libema Open in the Netherlands, starting next Monday.

The 31-year-old is still on the entry list on the tournament's official website but can pull out at any time before the event begins.