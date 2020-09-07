Former world champion Johannes Vetter records second-best javelin throw in history at Poland meet
At the Continental Tour Gold level event in Chorzow, 27-year-old Vetter, who won gold at the 2017 worlds in London, came to less than a metre of three-time Olympic champion Jan Zelezny's 1996 world record of 98.48m.
Chorzow: Former world champion Johannes Vetter launched the second-best javelin throw in history on Sunday with an effort of 97.76 metres at an athletics meet in Poland.
At the Continental Tour Gold level event in Chorzow, 27-year-old Vetter, who won gold at the 2017 worlds in London, came to less than a metre of three-time Olympic champion Jan Zelezny's 1996 world record of 98.48m.
Johannes Vetter. 97.76m 🚀
That's it. That's the tweet.#ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/ASE7mYuX8g
— Continental Tour Gold (@ContiTourGold) September 6, 2020
German Vetter's throw was also more than three metres further than his previous personal best, and moves him nearly four metres ahead of the next best throw, compatriot Thomas Rohler's effort of 93.90m in 2017.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics HPC confident of unearthing and grooming future Olympic medallists
For now, the HPC is focused on sprints, hurdles, and middle distance running but further expansion will see the inclusion of a jumps-and-throws programme as well.
Russia Anti Doping Agency head Yury Ganus fired after criticizing country's sports leadership
Ganus, 56, was forced from his role after the Russian Olympic Committee in July published an audit of RUSADA that exposed alleged financial violations.
Changanassery Municipal Council names roads after local sporting heroes Anju Bobby George, P Bharathan Nair
The Changanassery Municipal Council on Friday passed a resolution to name the roads after Anju Bobby George and P Bharathan Nair, they said.