Former world champion Johannes Vetter records second-best javelin throw in history at Poland meet

At the Continental Tour Gold level event in Chorzow, 27-year-old Vetter, who won gold at the 2017 worlds in London, came to less than a metre of three-time Olympic champion Jan Zelezny's 1996 world record of 98.48m.

Chorzow: Former world champion Johannes Vetter launched the second-best javelin throw in history on Sunday with an effort of 97.76 metres at an athletics meet in Poland.

At the Continental Tour Gold level event in Chorzow, 27-year-old Vetter, who won gold at the 2017 worlds in London, came to less than a metre of three-time Olympic champion Jan Zelezny's 1996 world record of 98.48m.

German Vetter's throw was also more than three metres further than his previous personal best, and moves him nearly four metres ahead of the next best throw, compatriot Thomas Rohler's effort of 93.90m in 2017.