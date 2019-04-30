Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini given revised deadline to complete take-over of cash-strapped Bolton as players go on strike

London: A deadline for former Watford owner Laurence Bassini to complete a takeover of cash-strapped Championship club Bolton Wanderers has been extended, it was announced Tuesday.

Already relegated to the third tier of English football, Bolton were due to play Brentford in their final home Championship league games of the season last Saturday.

But the match was postponed after frustrated players, furious at repeated problems with unpaid salaries, announced they were taking strike action

An original deadline for Bassini to buy the northwest side from Bolton owner Ken Anderson passed Monday.

But Wanderers have since announced an extension ahead of Bassini's meeting Tuesday with Shaun Harvey, the chief executive of the English Football League — the organisation that runs the three divisions immediately below the elite Premier League.

"Further to the club statement made on the Saturday 27 April 2019 both Ken Anderson and Laurence Bassini, and their respective advisors, have held further dialogue," said a new statement on Bolton's website.

"All parties are working for the best outcome for the football club and its supporters and everyone's efforts are focussed on a successful conclusion. Following the arrangement for Mr Bassini to meet with Shaun Harvey this evening, it has been agreed that the previous deadline for conclusion set as the close of business Monday has been extended to allow these discussions to take place," the statement added.

Bolton have been ordered to play their final two league matches of the season — the Brentford fixture and a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday — with the EFL to decide on Thursday when the rearranged game will take place.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.