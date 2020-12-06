Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas dislocates shoulder in fall during training
Thomas posted photos of the scans of his shoulder on his Facebook page, with a 'thumbs up' to say he was okay.
Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas suffered a nasty fall in training on Sunday but after X-rays the Welshman said he had escaped any fractures.
"Not the Sunday I was expecting," said Ineos star Thomas, who crashed out of the Giro d'Italia in October.
"Crashed on some ice and dislocated my shoulder. It's back in now after a rather painful two hours but no fractures," added the 2018 Tour de France champion who also came runner-up while arguably not fully fit in 2019.
"So all good to get back on the turbo trainer tomorrow," Thomas said of the indoor training bikes that have become widely popular over the past few years.
