Sports

Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas dislocates shoulder in fall during training

Thomas posted photos of the scans of his shoulder on his Facebook page, with a 'thumbs up' to say he was okay.

Agence France-Presse December 06, 2020 23:42:39 IST
Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas dislocates shoulder in fall during training

File image of Geraint Thomas. Reuters

Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas suffered a nasty fall in training on Sunday but after X-rays the Welshman said he had escaped any fractures.

Thomas posted photos of the scans of his shoulder on his Facebook page, with a 'thumbs up' to say he was okay.

"Not the Sunday I was expecting," said Ineos star Thomas, who crashed out of the Giro d'Italia in October.

"Crashed on some ice and dislocated my shoulder. It's back in now after a rather painful two hours but no fractures," added the 2018 Tour de France champion who also came runner-up while arguably not fully fit in 2019.

"So all good to get back on the turbo trainer tomorrow," Thomas said of the indoor training bikes that have become widely popular over the past few years.

Updated Date: December 06, 2020 23:42:39 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

ATP Finals 2020: Wesley Koolhof, Nikola Mektic claim doubles trophy with gritty win in decider
Sports

ATP Finals 2020: Wesley Koolhof, Nikola Mektic claim doubles trophy with gritty win in decider

It was a case of third time lucky for the Dutch-Croatian fifth seeds, who lost their first two finals, in Marseille and at the US Open, earlier in the year.

India's Ritu Phogat beats Philippines' Jomary Torres in first round of ONE Championship
Sports

India's Ritu Phogat beats Philippines' Jomary Torres in first round of ONE Championship

The 26-year-old Indian beat Philippines' Jomary Torres via technical knockout in round one of ONE Championship (ONE) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ICC should appoint neutral doctor to assess players with concussions, says former Australia batsman Mark Waugh
First Cricket News

ICC should appoint neutral doctor to assess players with concussions, says former Australia batsman Mark Waugh

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as a "concussion substitute" after he was hit on the head in the first T20 International in Canberra on Friday. Chahal went on to play a major role in India's 11-run win with figures of 3/25.