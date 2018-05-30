You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Former tennis player Boris Becker separates from wife Lilly after nine years of marriage, report German media

Sports AP May 30, 2018 00:06:17 IST

Berlin: Former German tennis star Boris Becker and his wife Lilly have separated.

File photo of German tennis legend Boris Becker with his wife Lilly. AP

File photo of German tennis legend Boris Becker with his wife Lilly. AP

The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that a Berlin lawyer for the two confirmed the breakup of three-time Wimbledon winner Becker, 50, and his Dutch model wife, who is 41 years old.

Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told dpa "the decision after a 13-year-long relationship and nine years of marriage wasn't an easy one."

Moser said the couple's main concern now was the wellbeing of their son Amadeus and that the separation was "amicable."

In recent years, Becker mainly made headlines with rumors about his financial problems.


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores