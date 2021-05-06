Former Spain, Barcelona forward David Villa named Odisha FC's new head of global operations
Villa retired with 98 caps for Spain, scoring 59 goals making him his country's all-time top goalscorer.
New Delhi: Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC named former Spain forward David Villa as their new head of global operations on Thursday.
The 39-year old World Cup and European Championship winner ended his playing career in 2019.
"World Cup winner and Spanish football legend @Guaje7Villa has been brought in by Odisha FC to spearhead our global football operations," they said on Twitter.
"I will try to bring my experience. Obviously, I didn't play in India but I played soccer for 20 years as a professional and before that in the academy," Villa said.
"And in all of the projects that we are involved in, I try to give all of my experience that I have in soccer."
— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) May 6, 2021
Odisha, based in the city of Bhubaneswar, finished bottom of the table last season in a competition without relegation.
"David's arrival is a statement of intent for Odisha Football Club, the region, the supporters and, of course, the Hero Indian Super League in general," club president Raj Athwal said.
Villa primarily played in La Liga representing Valencia, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona, winning three league titles and a Champions League.
He also had playing stints in the US, Australia and Japan.
