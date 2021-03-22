Former rugby, NFL star Jarryd Hayne found guilty of rape, to be sentenced on 6 May
Hayne — best known outside Australia for a short-lived attempt to break into the NFL — was convicted on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in the New South Wales state District Court, officials said.
Sydney: Former Australia rugby league star and San Francisco 49er Jarryd Hayne was on Monday found guilty of raping a woman at her home in 2018.
Hayne — best known outside Australia for a short-lived attempt to break into the NFL — was convicted on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in the New South Wales state District Court, officials said.
A 26-year-old woman he had met on social media reported he attacked her at her home in Newcastle on the night of the National Rugby League grand final.
New South Wales state police confirmed the 33-year-old had been found guilty of sexual assault.
Detective Superintendent Stacey Maloney praised the victim's "courage, resilience and steely nature" throughout the judicial process.
Court documents show Hayne was granted bail of Aus$50,000 ($37,000) and will be sentenced on 6 May.
The sexual assault charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail.
The Sydney-born star was the NRL's player of the year in 2009 and 2014, making made more than 20 appearances for New South Wales in State of Origin matches.
He was also capped 12 times by Australia and four by Fiji, where his father comes from, as well as representing Fiji in rugby union sevens.
He attempted a career in the NFL in the 2015 season, but experienced only fleeting success during a tough first season with the San Francisco 49ers.
He played eight times for the club, making 79 yards and scoring no touchdowns.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Boxer Mandeep Jangra signs up with Pro Box Promotions, to make his debut in Florida
"I am looking forward to fighting on 1 May in Tampa, Florida, in what will be a top-quality night of entertainment. I am all about bringing entertainment to all of the sporting worlds," Jangra said.
Open 13: Daniil Medvedev sets up title clash with France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert after Matthew Ebden retires hurt
Herbert, who put out two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight, eased past compatriot Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2.
BCCI invites tenders for board's and IPL mobile applications and websites
The Board said they are issuing two Request for Proposals (RFP), one concerning their website and mobile applications and the other relating to the same properties regarding the IPL.