You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Former Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso acquitted of tax fraud by Spanish court

Sports The Associated Press Nov 27, 2019 09:06:20 IST

  • Alonso was facing a five-year prison sentence for defrauding tax authorities of about 2 million euros ($2.2 million) from 2010-12.

  • Prosecutors also wanted Alonso to pay a fine of 4 million euros ($4.4 million), in addition to the amount allegedly defrauded. The irregularities were related to Alonso's income from image rights.

  • The case against Alonso had initially been dismissed but was reopened on request of prosecutors.

Madrid: Former Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso has been acquitted of tax fraud in Spain.

The former midfielder was facing a five-year prison sentence for defrauding tax authorities of about 2 million euros ($2.2 million) from 2010-12.

Former Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso acquitted of tax fraud by Spanish court

File image of Xabi Alonso. Getty Images

Prosecutors also wanted Alonso to pay a fine of 4 million euros ($4.4 million), in addition to the amount allegedly defrauded. The irregularities were related to Alonso's income from image rights.

The retired Spain midfielder played for Madrid from 2009-14.

The case against Alonso had initially been dismissed but was reopened on request of prosecutors.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 09:06:20 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores