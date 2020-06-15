You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas no longer running for Spanish football federation presidency

Sports The Associated Press Jun 15, 2020 19:07:24 IST

Madrid: Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas said Monday he will not run for the presidency of the Spanish football federation.

Former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas no longer running for Spanish football federation presidency

File image of former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas. AP

Casillas said the main reason that led him to change his mind was “the exceptional social, economic and health situation that our country is suffering.”

“This makes the elections take a back seat," the 39-year-old former Spain captain said in a statement published on Twitter. “I think it is time to add and not divide."

Casillas had announced his candidacy in February, saying he wanted to raise the federation to the same level of Spanish football, which he called “the best in the world.”

He said his decision does not mean “a closed door for the future.”

“I wanted a fair, transparent and truly participatory electoral process, looking for the best for Spanish football," he said. “I hope that in the next elections it can happen with me or with other candidates.”

This year's elections have been set for August.

Luis Rubiales is the current federation president. He took over in 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 19:07:24 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Endometriosis: Communicating with your partner, knowing the right position, other ways that can help manage pain during sex

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 15 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 15 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres