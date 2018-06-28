Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey admits to deliberately booking player on request in 2011

London: A former referee in English football's elite Premier League has admitted to going along with a request to deliberately book a player back in 2011.

Mark Halsey, who retired at the end of the 2012/13 season, told CNN Sport on Thursday, "(The player) just said 'listen, look, we've got a game Tuesday. If I don't get cautioned now and get one Tuesday, I'll miss the big derby on Saturday."

"So he just asked me if I could show a yellow. And I did actually," he added.

"I said to him, 'Alright, we've got 10 minutes to go, when I give a free-kick against you' — and I knew I would because he's that sort of player — 'just leather the ball 50 yards away and I can caution you for dissent'."

In the Premier League, players can serve suspensions for accumulating yellow cards, with five yellow cards resulting in a player missing one match.

Halsey went on to say, "I just said to him, 'Don't do nothing stupid.' He came up to me at the end of the game and said, 'Thanks for that Mark.'"