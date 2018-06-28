Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey admits to deliberately booking player on request in 2011

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 28, 2018 20:41:50 IST

London: A former referee in English football's elite Premier League has admitted to going along with a request to deliberately book a player back in 2011.

Mark Halsey left the Premier League in the 2012/13 season. Reuters

Mark Halsey left the Premier League in the 2012/13 season. Reuters

Mark Halsey, who retired at the end of the 2012/13 season, told CNN Sport on Thursday,  "(The player) just said 'listen, look, we've got a game Tuesday. If I don't get cautioned now and get one Tuesday, I'll miss the big derby on Saturday."

"So he just asked me if I could show a yellow. And I did actually," he added.

"I said to him, 'Alright, we've got 10 minutes to go, when I give a free-kick against you' — and I knew I would because he's that sort of player — 'just leather the ball 50 yards away and I can caution you for dissent'."

In the Premier League, players can serve suspensions for accumulating yellow cards, with five yellow cards resulting in a player missing one match.

Halsey went on to say, "I just said to him, 'Don't do nothing stupid.' He came up to me at the end of the game and said, 'Thanks for that Mark.'"


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 20:41 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




Group H - 28 Jun 2018
Japan
0:0
Poland
Match Centre
Group H - 28 Jun 2018
Senegal
0:0
Colombia
Match Centre
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores