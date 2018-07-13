Football world cup 2018

Former player Jerzy Brzeczek named as new head coach of Poland, replaces Adam Nawalka

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 13, 2018 09:32:52 IST

Warsaw: Former Polish international Jerzy Brzeczek was appointed head coach of the national team, the country's football association announced on Thursday.

File image of Jerzy Brzeczek. Reuters

The 47-year-old replaces Adam Nawalka, whose highly-fancied national squad were eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup in Russia.

Brzeczek was a midfielder who captained Poland, won 42 caps, scored four goals and was part of the team that were runners-up at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

He played for a string of Polish and Austrian clubs and had a stint with Maccabi Haifa in a 20-year career.

After retiring he became a coach and led Wisla Plock to a fifth-placed finish in the Polish league last season.

His first match will be away to Italy on 7 September in the new UEFA Nations League.

Nawalka has said he feels responsible for the World Cup disappointment and will stand down as Poland manager on 30 July.


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 09:32 AM

