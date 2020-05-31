You are here:
Former Pakistan hockey captain Hanif Khan reveals some of his teammates smuggled goods from Hong Kong in 1983

Sports Press Trust of India May 31, 2020 19:15:50 IST

Karachi: Former Pakistan hockey captain Hanif Khan has accused some of his teammates of indulging in smuggling valuable goods into the country while returning from a tour of Hong Kong way back in 1983.

Representational image. Reuters

Opening up a scandal, Hanif revealed that when he was the captain in 1983, some team members and officials smuggled valuable items into the country.

"We were returning from Hong Kong in 1983 after playing in an international event and car spare parts, VCR's, glass frames etc which were banned in those days were smuggled into the country with the team's luggage," Hanif claimed.

"In those days the smuggled goods were valued around 15 million rupees and later when an investigation was held by Customs authorities some members/officials of the team were found involved in the smuggling racket.

"The matter was later hushed up for obvious reasons," he told Geo News.

Hanif, in recent years, has worked as head coach and manager of the national team.

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 19:15:50 IST



