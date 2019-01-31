By-Elections Results 2019

Jind

Haryana (Assembly)
BJP
won

Ramgarh

Rajasthan (Assembly)
INC
won
Click here for
LIVE UPDATES
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Former Olympic champion Sebastian Coe wants to run for second term as IAAF president, says he should be given chance

Sports Reuters Jan 31, 2019 15:23:04 IST

Abu Dhabi: Former Olympic champion Sebastian Coe on Thursday all but confirmed that he would run for a second term as President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at the global governing body’s congress in September.

File photo of IAAF chief Sebastian Coe. Reuters

File photo of IAAF chief Sebastian Coe. Reuters

The 62-year-old Briton was elected to the post in Beijing in 2015 amidst a storm of doping scandals and has spent much of his term trying to battle the use of banned substances in the sport.

While he admits that job is not yet done, he feels track and field also needs to be transformed over the next few years by innovative presentation and competition structures to engage a wider, and younger, audience.

“I have a passion to see that through,” Coe, the chief organiser of the 2012 London Olympics, told the Leaders Sport Business Summit in Abu Dhabi.

“I think we’ve made a reasonable start and I’d like to be given a chance to see it through.”

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 15:23:04 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores