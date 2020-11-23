Former Newcastle, West Ham manager Alan Pardew appointed technical director at Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia
Sofia: English manager Alan Pardew, who left Dutch side ADO Den Haag in April, was appointed technical director of Bulgarian CSKA Sofia, the club announced on Monday.
The 59-year-old former Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace boss "signed his personal contract and starts work immediately," a statement on CSKA's official website said.
As technical director, which is more of an administrative job in Bulgaria, Pardew will help "the overall development of the club and the transfer of football players," it added.
CSKA Sofia, one of the Bulgaria's oldest and most popular football clubs, appointed Bosnian manager Bruno Akrapovic as head coach earlier in November.
The team is last in its UEFA Europa League group A after two losses and a draw.
CSKA face Swiss Super League champions Young Boys in a home game in the next round on 26 November after losing the away game 3-0.
