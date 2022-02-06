Former NBA player Ty Lawson assaults two staff members at Madrid airport

According to El Pais, Lawson then went to eat at a restaurant near Madrid's Retiro Park, where the American threw a glass at another customer, who had to be treated by medics and was given 'several stitches'

Madrid, Spain: Former NBA player Ty Lawson was arrested in Madrid on Saturday for assaulting two people, after already being forbidden from boarding a flight for refusing to wear a mask.

Lawson was first involved in an altercation at Barajas airport, where security had to be called as he argued with staff over his refusal to wear a mask.

The 34-year-old was not arrested but he was denied entry to the plane, which was reportedly bound for the Dominican Republic.

According to El Pais, Lawson then went to eat at a restaurant near Madrid's Retiro Park, where the American threw a glass at another customer, who had to be treated by medics and was given "several stitches".

Police tracked Lawson down shortly after on a nearby street, where he had assaulted another person. He has since been held in police custody.

Lawson played in the NBA for nine seasons, six of them for the Denver Nuggets. He began the current season with Kolossos Rodou in Greece before signing for Tunisian club US Monastir in the Basketball African League in November.

Lawson has been arrested several times for drink-driving offences and in 2020, he received a ban for life from the Chinese league for posting sexist messages on social media.

