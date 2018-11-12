Former Middlesbrough, Werder Bremen striker Lee Dong-gook sets K-League record for most appearances by outfielder

Seoul: Veteran striker Lee Dong-gook set a South Korean record for league appearances by an outfielder when he turned out for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in his 502nd game.

The 39-year-old — who enjoyed stints with Werder Bremen in Germany's Bundesliga and Middlesbrough in the English Premier League — failed to score against Jeju United on Sunday and the match finished in a goalless draw.

But it marked a milestone for Lee, who made his professional debut with Pohang Steelers in 1998 and has scored a record 215 goals in the K-League and is the joint all-time AFC Champions League top scorer with 36. He has also earned 105 caps with the Taeguk Warriors.

"I finally did it," Lee told local media, adding, "I've played in many games as a field player but I still want to keep playing based on merit. I will quit when I feel I am no longer competitive."

But he has a long way to go to match the all-time record for K-League appearances — 706 by goalkeeper Kim Byung-ji.