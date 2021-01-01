Former Manchester United, Scotland manager Tommy Docherty passes away aged 92

Docherty won the League Cup as Chelsea boss but was best known for his five-year spell at Old Trafford, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisley's Liverpool in 1977.

London: Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long illness, his family announced on Thursday.

"The Doc" made more than 300 appearances for Preston, also playing for Celtic, Arsenal and Chelsea, and won 25 caps for Scotland.

He went on to manage 12 clubs — including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby — and had a spell in charge of Scotland.

"Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home," a family spokesman told Britain's Press Association.

"He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed."

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United. Everyone at the club sends sincere condolences to Tommy’s loved ones. pic.twitter.com/KLRsRJwIIv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 31, 2020

Docherty was irrepressible, outspoken and often controversial, accruing a seemingly endless supply of anecdotes, quips and one-liners.

In December 1972, with Scotland on their way to the 1974 World Cup finals in West Germany, he quit as manager to take over at Manchester United.

"One of my biggest regrets was leaving the Scotland job when I did," he later said.

The Red Devils were relegated to the second division in 1974, but stormed back the next season as champions.

After surprisingly losing the 1976 FA Cup final 1-0 to Second Division Southampton, he led United to the FA Cup final again the following year when they beat favourites Liverpool 2-1.

However, celebrations did not last as he was almost immediately sacked for having an affair with the wife of club physiotherapist Laurie Brown.

Docherty later married Mary Brown and they remained together until his death. They had two children, while he had four children with Agnes, who died in 2002.

Subsequently he worked as an after-dinner speaker and media pundit.