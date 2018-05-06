Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes surgery for brain haemorrhage

London: Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone an emergency surgery for brain haemorrhage, the club announced on Saturday.

Reports suggest the 76-year old was taken to Macclesfield District Hospital in Chesire on Thursday, and was subsequently transferred to Salford Royal.

"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," said a United statement.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

Ferguson retired as the most successful manager in British football when he called time on his Manchester United career five years ago.

He was back at Old Trafford last week to present a commemorative vase to old rival Arsene Wenger, who steps down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery on Saturday for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter. Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

Sir Alex's son Darren Ferguson, who is the manager of Doncaster Rovers, missed his team's match against Wigan on Saturday due to "family reasons".

A statement from the League One Club said, "Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week."

His more than 26 years in charge at Old Trafford saw Ferguson guide United to 13 Premier League titles, with the Scottish manager also leading the Red Devils to two European Champions League triumphs.

In 2003, Ferguson, who made his name as a manager with Scottish club Aberdeen, was treated in hospital for a heart irregularity.

With inputs from AFP