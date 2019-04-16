Former Liverpool, Newcastle defender Jose Enrique given all-clear by doctors following year-long battle against brain tumour

Madrid: Former Liverpool and Newcastle defender Jose Enrique has been given the all-clear by doctors after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.
Enrique said in June 2018 that he had undergone an operation to remove the tumour and he has since been going through a series of radiotherapy sessions.
"Hello guys, I just have some wonderful news today," Enrique said on Tuesday, in a video message posted on Instagram, adding, "I just got back the report from the MRI I had just a week and a half ago. I just wanted to let you know, because the support from all of you has been amazing, that it's all clear, all perfect."
He added: "I can look forward now, not back anymore and just keep fighting. So it's all clear and perfect. Thank you, guys."
The 33-year-old, who spent nine years in England playing for Liverpool and Newcastle, was told he could lose his sight as a result of the tumour.
Enrique retired in 2017 after an injury-hit season with Real Zaragoza and had begun working as a football agent.
So guys, today i have received the best news! My surgeon Dr simal has called me up after receiving my recent MRI results.. He has confirmed and given me the all clear! 🙏 The area is clean and looking amazing he said. so now onwards and upwards! 💪 Thank you all again for all of your support throughout it all.
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 15:58:36 IST