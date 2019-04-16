You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Former Liverpool, Newcastle defender Jose Enrique given all-clear by doctors following year-long battle against brain tumour

Sports Agence France-Presse Apr 16, 2019 15:58:36 IST

Madrid: Former Liverpool and Newcastle defender Jose Enrique has been given the all-clear by doctors after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.

Former Liverpool, Newcastle defender Jose Enrique given all-clear by doctors following year-long battle against brain tumour

File image of Jose Enrique. Reuters

Enrique said in June 2018 that he had undergone an operation to remove the tumour and he has since been going through a series of radiotherapy sessions.

"Hello guys, I just have some wonderful news today," Enrique said on Tuesday, in a video message posted on Instagram, adding, "I just got back the report from the MRI I had just a week and a half ago. I just wanted to let you know, because the support from all of you has been amazing, that it's all clear, all perfect."

He added: "I can look forward now, not back anymore and just keep fighting. So it's all clear and perfect. Thank you, guys."

The 33-year-old, who spent nine years in England playing for Liverpool and Newcastle, was told he could lose his sight as a result of the tumour.

Enrique retired in 2017 after an injury-hit season with Real Zaragoza and had begun working as a football agent.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 15:58:36 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Benny Behanan says BJP makes promises only for sensationalism



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement