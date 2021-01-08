Former Inter Milan, Brazil star Maicon returns to action with fourth-division Italian side Sona
Maicon, who also enjoyed stints at Monaco and Manchester City, made 76 appearances for Brazil in an illustrious career that now continues with the amateur Verona outfit.
Rome: Former Inter Milan and Roma star Maicon returned to Italy on Friday at the age of 39 to join fourth division Sona, saying he wanted a "new adventure".
The Italian Serie D club shared a picture of the Brazilian, announcing that he had "landed at Fiumicino (Rome airport) not long ago, here he is heading for the car that will bring him to Sona".
"Happy to be back in Italy with my son," the player said to Italian media when disembarking, accompanied by club representatives. "I am motivated for this new adventure as a player."
Sona were recently promoted into Serie D, a league considered to be the highest level of amateur football in Italy.
While at Inter Milan (2006-12) Maicon helped the Italian giants to four league titles (2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010) as well as a Champions League trophy in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.
He had a three-year stint at Roma after leaving Inter and most recently was turning out for Brazilian fourth division club Villa Nova.
