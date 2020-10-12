Former Indian football team captain Carlton Chapman dies at 49, AIFF condoles untimely demise
Chapman was hospitalised on Sunday night at a hospital in Bengaluru and passed away early this morning.
New Delhi: Former India football captain and midfielder Carlton Chapman, who formed a deadly trio at the club level with Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan in the 1990s, died on Monday following a heart attack in Bengaluru. He was 49.
"I got a call from Bengaluru from one of his friends that Chapman is no more. He passed away early this morning. He was a happy-go-lucky man, always smiling and ready to help others," Chapman's one-time India team-mate Bruno Coutinho told PTI from Goa.
A creative midfielder, Chapman played for India between 1995 and 2001 and the country won the 1997 SAFF Cup under his captaincy. At the club level, he had two successful spells with East Bengal and one with now-defunct JCT Mills.
A product of the Tata Football Academy in early 1990s, Chapman joined East Bengal in 1993 and scored a hat-trick in his team's 6-2 win against Iraq club Al Zawra in a first round match at the Asian Cup Winners Cup that year.
But his best came after moving to JCT in 1995.
Chapman won 14 trophies with the Punjab-based club, including the inaugural National Football League in 1996-97, and formed a formidable combination with Vijayan and Bhutia.
Praful Patel, president of All India Football Federation said, “It’s sad to hear that Carlton Chapman is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief.”
AIFF's General Secretary Kushal Das also condoled untimely demise. "Chapman was a gifted player. He even inspired so many youngsters through his coaching. May his soul Rest in Peace.”
With inputs from PTI
