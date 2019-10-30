Former I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC renamed as Punjab Football Club

Mohali: Former I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC has been renamed as Punjab Football Club, a statement from the club said on Wednesday.

All teams of Minerva Punjab FC will now be known as Punjab Football Club as per an agreement with Round Glass Sports Private Ltd. Round Glass Sports has expanded their youth and grassroots football talent program by including the players of Minerva Punjab FC's U-11 to U-18 teams.

The players are already training under UEFA/AFC/AIFF certified coaches at Round Glass Sports. International medical, nutritional, educational and lifestyle facilities are being provided to all the players to help them develop their skills.

The club's director Ranjit Bajaj said, "There is a sense of positivity and excitement for the upcoming season and we are confident of putting up a good show. This is the best thing to have happened to football in north India, and Punjab in specific, and it will ensure an even stronger presence of football in the region.

