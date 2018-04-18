Former Gernamy striker Miroslav Klose to coach Bayern Munich's Under-17 team from next season

Ex-Germany striker Miroslav Klose, the all-time top scorer at World Cup finals, is set to coach Bayern Munich's Under-17 team next season, the Bavarian giants revealed on Tuesday.

Klose, 39, retired from international football after helping Germany win the 2014 World Cup and finished with a total of 16 goals, spanning four finals, to beat the previous record of Brazil star Ronaldo.

Klose is part of Joachim Loew's back-room staff with the German national team, but will start his club coaching career in the junior academy of his ex-club Bayern next season.

"We are in good talks, we will get him," Bayern's director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky on Tuesday.

Magazine Sports Bild had already said Klose will coach Bayern's Under-17 team.

Klose played for Bayern from 2007 until 2011 and is Germany's all-time record goal scorer with 71 goals in 137 internationals from 2001-2014.