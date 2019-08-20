Former FIFA World Cup referee Marco Rodriguez set to take over as head coach of Spanish third-division side Salamanca

Madrid: Former referee Marco Rodriguez, a Mexican who officiated Brazil's 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals, is set to take over as coach of third-division Spanish club Salamanca.

It will be Rodriguez's first coaching job since retiring as a referee after the World Cup in Brazil.

In addition to the Brazil-Germany semi-final match, Rodriguez also officiated the Uruguay-Italy group game in which Luis Suárez bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Rodriguez, who also has Spanish citizenship, had already officiated in two other World Cups — 2006 and 2010. He also used to work as a soccer commentator in Mexico.