Former England Football Association chairman Greg Clarke resigns from FIFA Council
Clarke quit his role at the English governing body on Tuesday after making a series of 'unacceptable' comments to a committee of lawmakers, including referring to 'coloured footballers' in reference to black players.
London: Former Football Association chairman Greg Clarke resigned from his role as a FIFA vice-president on Thursday, two days after he left the FA over a series of offensive remarks.
Clarke quit his role at the English governing body on Tuesday after making a series of "unacceptable" comments to a committee of lawmakers, including referring to "coloured footballers" in reference to black players.
The 63-year-old was also criticised for describing homosexuality as a "life choice" in the comments to the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, for referring to the "different career interests" of people from ethnic minorities and for controversial remarks about girls' football.
European football's governing body UEFA said in a statement on Thursday: "Following a telephone call this morning between the UEFA president (Aleksander Ceferin) and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke's proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from his position as a UEFA representative on the FIFA Council."
England boss Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday that Clarke had had "no alternative" but to step down from the FA, while former England Women captain Casey Stoney added the comments were "completely unacceptable".
The FA appointed Peter McCormick as interim chairman following Clarke's departure, and said it hoped to appoint a new chairman by the end of March.
Paul Elliott, the chairman of the FA's inclusion advisory board, and Bobby Barnes, the deputy chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association, have both been mooted as strong contenders.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
'We're not machines': Injury-hit Brazil, Argentina resume FIFA World Cup 2020 qualifying campaign
Despite his latest setback Neymar will still travel with the squad amid hopes that he may recover in time for the trip to Uruguay on 17 November.
Nobby Stiles, FIFA World Cup winner with England in 1966, passes away
Stiles will forever be remembered for his jubilant jig at Wembley Stadium — performed while holding the World Cup in one hand and his false teeth in the other — after England beat Germany 4-2 in the 1966 final.
Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi braced for corruption trial verdict
Prosecutors have called for a jail term of three years for Valcke, a 28-month sentence for Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of beIN Media, and 30 months for Deris -- with partial suspension in all three cases.