The Hague (Netherlands): Former Netherlands international Marc Overmars was admitted to hospital after suffering a “mild stroke”, Belgian club Royal Antwerp said.

The ex-Arsenal forward was “doing well”, according to the club, which Overmars joined as sporting director in March.

Overmars, 49, “became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke”, the club said on its official Twitter account on Friday.

“Marc is doing well in the meantime, but will have to take it easy for a while. Marc and his family are focussing on his recovery and do not wish to comment further.”

The club added that it “wishes Marc a speedy recovery”.

Marc Overmars, directeur voetbalzaken van RAFC, is gisterennacht onwel geworden en opgenomen in het ziekenhuis met een licht infarct. Marc stelt het intussen goed maar zal het nog een tijdje rustiger aan moeten doen. pic.twitter.com/RlBTdI5ljR — Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) December 30, 2022



Overmars left Amsterdam’s Ajax in February after sending inappropriate messages and photos to female staff.

Antwerp appointed him a month later, saying they were giving him a “second chance”.

Overmars made his name as a player at Barcelona and Arsenal.

