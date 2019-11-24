You are here:
Former Dutch football star Marco van Basten apologises for saying 'sieg heil' during live television show

Sports The Associated Press Nov 24, 2019 15:47:24 IST

  • Retired Dutch football star Marco van Basten has apologized for saying Ã¢ï¿½ï¿½sieg heilÃ¢ï¿½ï¿½ during a live television show after a German coach was interviewed

  • The Van Basten comment came on a weekend during which Dutch soccer clubs were putting extra emphasis on fighting racism by standing still for a minute at the start of matches

  • Last weekend a second division match between Den Bosch and Excelsior Rotterdam was briefly halted by the referee following racist chants directed at a black player

The Hague: Retired Dutch football star Marco van Basten has apologized for saying “sieg heil” during a live television show after a German coach was interviewed.

File image of Marco Van Basten. Reuters

Van Basten, working as an analyst for Fox Sports, was off-camera Saturday when he used the German phrase for "hail victory" that became notorious for its use at Nazi rallies.

Later in the show, Van Basten said: “It was not my intention to shock people. I apologize.”

Van Basten’s comment came on a weekend during which Dutch soccer clubs were putting extra emphasis on fighting racism by standing still for a minute at the start of matches.

Last weekend a second division match between Den Bosch and Excelsior Rotterdam was briefly halted by the referee following racist chants directed at a black player.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2019 15:47:24 IST

