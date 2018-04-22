You are here:
Former Brazil, Inter Milan goalkeeper Julio Cesar retires from football at boyhood club Flamengo

Rio de Janeiro: Julio Cesar has retired from football after playing his last match for boyhood club Flamengo.

Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar celebrates after winning their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (BRAZIL - Tags: SOCCER SPORT WORLD CUP) - TB3EA6S1LVDE3

Julio Cesar won the 2010 Champions League with Inter Milan. Reuters

The 38-year-old former Brazil, Inter Milan and Benfica goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on Saturday night at the historic Maracana stadium as his team beat America 2-0 in the second round of the Brazilian championship.

"I cried a lot during the week already," a tearful Cesar said at the end of the match.

Cesar was a starter for Brazil in two of the last three World Cups.

His accolades include five Italian titles and the 2010 Champions League title with Inter, three Portuguese titles with Benfica and the 2004 Copa America with Brazil.

Cesar returned to Flamengo in January only to finish his career at the club he began his professional career in 1997.


