Former Australian Open junior champion Oliver Anderson convicted of match-fixing for deliberately dropping set in ATP tournament

Paris: Former Australian Open junior champion Oliver Anderson was convicted of match-fixing on Friday after admitting to deliberately losing a set during an ATP tournament in 2016.

The now 20-year-old has however been banned since the incident in February 2017 and is now free to play again as his 19-month suspension has been served. After being approached by a friend and asked to drop a set at the second-tier Traralgon Challenger event in Victoria in 2016, someone tried to place a $7,300 bet with a bookmaker who alerted the police.

Anderson agreed to the proposal when he realised he could easily beat his first-round opponent Harrison Lombe, some 900 spots below him in the rankings. He lost the first set 6-4, before taking the next two sets 6-0, 6-2 to win the match.

Although Anderson went on to win the match and received no financial benefit himself, his conduct was in breach of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program.