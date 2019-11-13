Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger joins FIFA as Chief of Global Football Development

Zurich: FIFA says it has hired Arsene Wenger in a full-time role leading its global work developing soccer.

The former Arsenal manager accepted FIFA’s offer more than two months after it was first reported, and one week after talks with Bayern Munich about the German champion’s vacant head coach job.

FIFA says Wenger’s title will be Chief of Global Football Development.

In a release put out on FIFA's website, Wenger commented on his new role, saying, "I very much look forward to taking on this extremely important challenge, not only because I have always been interested in analysing football from a broader perspective but also because FIFA’s mission as world football’s governing body is truly global."

FIFA announces Arsene Wenger as Chief of Global Football Development - https://t.co/uTEzE2IyTY — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) November 13, 2019

"I believe that the new FIFA we have seen emerging in recent years has the sport itself at the very heart of its objectives and is determined to develop the game in its many different components. I know I can contribute to this objective and will put all my energy into this," added the Frenchman.

He will oversee the rules-making panel known as IFAB, coaching programs and technical analysis of games at FIFA tournaments.

The 70-year-old Frenchman effectively replaces Marco van Basten who was FIFA technical director until October 2018.

Wenger has worked as an analyst for broadcasters since leaving Arsenal last year after 22 seasons.

He led Arsenal to three Premier League titles, seven FA Cup trophies, and was beaten finalist in the 2006 Champions League and 2000 UEFA Cup.